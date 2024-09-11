Abortion Rights Groups Ramp Up Pressure on Dem Leaders, Chuck Schumer to Repeal Comstock

Just weeks out from the election, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and the rest of the party are campaigning heavily on the existential threat posed by Donald Trump and Project 2025—the right’s agenda for a GOP administration to bypass Congress and impose a national abortion ban. Of course, running on that hypothetical threat isn’t the same as actively fighting it right now.

Reproductive rights and LGBTQ groups are revving up pressure on Democratic Congressional leaders to act now to stop the Comstock Act, a 19th-century zombie law that’s central to key tenets of Project 2025—particularly its national abortion ban. On Tuesday, a coalition of groups including Healthcare Across Borders, Abortion Access Front, Access Reproductive Justice, Ultraviolet Action, and Health Not Prisons Collective sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging him to bring Stop Comstock Act for a floor vote “at the earliest possible date, killing this zombie law once and for all, or, at the very least, putting Republicans on the record about their support for a backdoor national abortion ban.”

Specifically, the Comstock Act of 1873 bans the dissemination of “obscene” materials—like, say, abortion pills or medical products used by abortion providers. In June, Democratic lawmakers led by Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) introduced the Stop Comstock Act to repeal aspects of the law that could be wielded to ban abortion.