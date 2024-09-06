Texas Sues Biden Admin. Over Privacy Rule Protecting Abortion Patients

In April, in an effort to protect abortion patients in states where the procedure is banned, the Biden administration’s Health and Human Services Department submitted a final rule change that prohibits health care providers, insurers, and any business governed by HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) from giving reproductive health care information to law enforcement. More specifically, the rule would prohibit a state from giving someone’s medical data to police or state officials, who could hypothetically use that information to determine whether someone left the state for an abortion, and then potentially prosecute the patient or doctor. Health care providers have until December to fully comply or they could lose federal funding.

But on Wednesday, Texas’ famously litigious attorney general, Ken Paxton (R), filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, alleging that the rule actually violates HIPAA because the law gave states investigative rights. The lawsuit also warns that the rule change will weaken Texas’ ability to enforce its abortion ban, which says the quiet part out loud: that states that have banned abortion want to entrap people under these bans. Despite these threats, the right to interstate travel for abortion is constitutionally protected.

“This new rule actively undermines Congress’s clear statutory meaning when HIPAA was passed, and it reflects the Biden Administration’s disrespect for the law,” Paxton said in a statement about the lawsuit. “The federal government is attempting to undermine Texas’s law enforcement capabilities, and I will not allow this to happen.”