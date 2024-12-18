Not Nick Jonas…

Another day, another celeb comes out of the woodwork to subtly (or not so subtly) hint that they are a fan of Elon Musk. This could or could not mean that said celeb is also subtly hinting that, by extension, they support Donald Trump—which would place them in the revered ranks of Amber Rose, Jake Paul, Dr. Phil, Jason Aldean, Brittany Mahomes, and Russell Brand. Maybe not, but it’s pretty hard to separate the two at this point…
On Tuesday, Nick Jonas had a playful Twitter exchange with Musk. I use the word playful because Jonas didn’t say he was excited for DOGE or that he loved Musk’s mom saying people should have kids even if they can’t afford it. But why else would you willingly engage with Musk on Twitter if you didn’t, on some level, support him? And by extension, Trump.
Musk quote-tweeted an article declaring that Tesla profits have been up 100% since Trump was elected. (Vom.) “My, how the tables have turned,” Musk wrote, with a popular GIF of the Jonas brothers picking up and rotating a wooden table. First of all, as of last week, Musk is worth a stomach-churning $464 billion. His roughly 20% stake in Tesla is reportedly worth around $120 billion—meaning, even if Tesla ceased to exist tomorrow, he’d still be one of the worst, richest people in the world. So, I have no idea whose tables needed turning or why.
Moving on. Jonas then quote-tweeted Musk’s tweet, writing “Take us the year 3000.” I extend my deepest apologies to every diehard Jonas Brothers fan—many of whom were pissed. The majority of comments on the tweet are fans writing “ew,” “delete this,” or “no.” One fan wrote, “another childhood crush bites the dust,” while another wrote, “Nick stop this we all prayed for you in social studies classes when you announced your diabetes in the middle of the day.”
Jonas suspiciously kept his politics to himself this election cycle but enthusiastically supported Joe Biden in 2020. He even “challenged” Patrick Mahomes, Deandre Jordan, and Kevin Hart to create their “#votingsquad” in a Facebook post that year. In 2016, he and Demi Lovato canceled their joint concerts in North Carolina to protest the state’s controversial “bathroom bill,” which Trump supported.
Since the “3000” tweet on Tuesday, Jonas tweeted a photo with his brothers and a photo with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, while Musk is currently tweeting AI images of Elizabeth Warren as a Native American. Personally, I’d like to stay as far away from the year 3000 as possible.
- Mariah Carey signed Rihanna‘s boob with a Sharpie. [Pop Base]
- Megan Thee Stallion filed a restraining order against Tory Lanez. [Page Six]
- Ariana Grande is really, really not going to tour “anytime soon.” [Variety]
- Kim Kardashian scooted around a Billie Eilish concert. [Just Jared]
- OK, cute! Tom Holland said Zendaya is the “best thing that’s ever happened to me.” [Us Weekly]
- Gracie Abrams said the final night of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour felt like the “last day of school.” [Nylon]
- Lmao, Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively, whose dad was a director and mom was a talent agent, grew up “working class.” [The Hollywood Reporter]
- “Girls5Eva” officially canceled again. [The AV Club]
- Chance The Rapper’s wife filed for divorce. [TMZ]
- Gwyneth Paltrow‘s daughter, Apple Paltrow, did a funny little TikTok in response to people calling her a “mean girl.” [Page Six]
