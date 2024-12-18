Not Nick Jonas…

Another day, another celeb comes out of the woodwork to subtly (or not so subtly) hint that they are a fan of Elon Musk. This could or could not mean that said celeb is also subtly hinting that, by extension, they support Donald Trump—which would place them in the revered ranks of Amber Rose, Jake Paul, Dr. Phil, Jason Aldean, Brittany Mahomes, and Russell Brand. Maybe not, but it’s pretty hard to separate the two at this point…

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas had a playful Twitter exchange with Musk. I use the word playful because Jonas didn’t say he was excited for DOGE or that he loved Musk’s mom saying people should have kids even if they can’t afford it. But why else would you willingly engage with Musk on Twitter if you didn’t, on some level, support him? And by extension, Trump.