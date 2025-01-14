Sad! Elon Musk Gets Bullshit Office for His Bullshit Government Job

We’re less than a week away from Donald Trump’s inauguration and, while the horrors continue to be horrific, Trump’s reported growing irritation with “first buddy” Elon Musk is, at least, somewhat entertaining. Now, we have a little more evidence that Trump is trying to distance himself from the clingy South African who spent millions to get him elected and who Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recently referred to as “President Elon Musk.”

Musk, who will co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), will not be working inside the White House once Trump takes office next week. According to the New York Times, Musk is getting an office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is technically part of the White House complex but is very much not the West Wing.

The outlet also noted that anyone allowed to enter the White House freely is given a special pass—and it’s unclear right now if Musk will be granted that golden ticket. There’s also no word yet on whether Musk’s co-head, Vivek Ramaswamy, will get an office too.

Last week, NYT reporter and “Trump whisperer” Maggie Haberman appeared on Kara Swisher’s podcast, On, and said that Trump continues to be annoyed by Musk. “Trump does complain a bit to people about how Musk is around a lot. He really parked himself in Trump’s face,” she told Swisher. “I don’t anticipate that Musk is going to have an office in the West Wing. I don’t even know that he will have a blue pass to wander around.”

If you’ve ever watched an episode of Veep, you might remember that getting placed in the EEOB is considered bullshit. Vice President Selena Meyer was pissed with President Hughes when he stuck her there instead of the West Wing because he didn’t want her to do anything other than “continue to be a woman.” It’s pretty easy to imagine Trump giving Musk a made-up job in a made-up department and then putting him in the EEOB because he doesn’t want him to do anything other than “continue to be a billionaire.”

During the holidays, Trump got pissed when Musk seemingly killed a bipartisan spending bill he didn’t like, which led to Trump’s team confirming that yes, Trump is the president-elect, not Musk. “President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop.” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. Musk also used the time to start a MAGA Civil War, coming out in favor of H-1B visas, which allow foreign workers of “specialty occupations” to legally live and work in the U.S.—something that the MAGA base is obviously very against.

Of course, Musk spent at least $250 million to get Trump elected and owns companies that have contracts with the government, so the fact that he has any type of proximity to the Oval Office is bad. But, for now, I am enjoying the idea of Trump being petty and Musk feeling butthurt.