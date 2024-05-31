More of Angelina and Brad’s Kids Drop ‘Pitt’ From Their Last Name

Even though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were both legally declared single in 2019, their divorce continues to be ongoing and continues to be messy. They’re still locked in a legal battle over their once-shared French winery, Chateau Miraval Winery, but, most alarming of all, is the allegations that Pitt abused Jolie and two of their children on a private plane in 2016, as well as Jolie’s most recent allegations that Pitt abused her before that incident. (Pitt has denied all the allegations.)

Now, Angelina and Brad’s second-oldest daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has reportedly filed paperwork to drop “Pitt” from her last name.

TMZ reports Shiloh officially filed the paperwork on Monday, her 18th birthday. On Sunday, People reported that Angelina and Brad’s 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, also appeared to get rid of her hyphenated last name. In the playbill for the new musical The Outsiders, which she helped her mom produce, Vivienne is only listed as “Vivienne Jolie.”

Angelina and Brad share six children, Shiloh, Vivienne, 22-year-old Maddox, 20-year-old Pax, 19-year-old Zahara, and 15-year-old Knox (Vivienne’s twin). It’s not clear how much contact the kids have with their dad but in 2020 Pax, who was 16 at the time, reportedly wrote a pretty brutal Father’s Day post on a private account. “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” Pax wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

In November, Essence posted a video of Zahara, who joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman University, introducing herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” without the Pitt. Maddox also appears to have unofficially dropped Pitt from his last name.