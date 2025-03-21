Ben & Jerry’s Corporate Overlord Is Censoring Good and Correct Tweets

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s is suing its corporate owner Unilever for allegedly breaching their decades-old merger agreement by censoring their social media posts and firing the CEO over the brand’s public comments on progressive issues.

The brand first sued its parent company in November claiming that Unilever blocked its attempts to support Palestinian refugees and to publicly call for an end to military aid to Israel and a permanent ceasefire. This is not new for them: In 2021, Ben & Jerry’s said that it would no longer sell its product in occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, because of Israeli settlements that are illegal under international law.

Then things got worse after Trump’s inauguration. Here is what CNN reports: