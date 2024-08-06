Billy Ray Cyrus Allegedly Tried to Imply Firerose Was Lying About Having BRCA1 Gene

The couple officially finalized their divorce this week, with Firerose walking away with $0.

By Kady Ruth Ashcraft  |  August 6, 2024 | 10:42am
The brightest flame burns out the fastest. Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have officially settled their divorce after seven months of marriage. To invert the old saying; Firerose, don’t cry because it happened, smile because it’s over. Billy Ray seems like a real freaking chump of a dude. Good riddance.

In a statement to TMZ, Cyrus’ lawyers relayed the man who hides behind Groupon quality balayage’s thoughts:

“This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme. It’s unfortunate it played out this way. Not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger, it was a matter of the heart. Love is blind, that’s for sure.”

Not sure at all what “physical danger” Cyrus was in. Maybe having his crispy bleached hair near anything named fire was a hazard? Earlier this summer, Firerose accused Cyrus of filing for divorce on the day of her scheduled double mastectomy. (She is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation that increases your chances of developing breast cancer.) According to a source who talked to People, Cyrus “had included a clause asking Firerose to admit she was lying about BRCA.” Insane! Luckily the clause was “‘easily thrown out’ when she showed her test results and medical records ‘to prove otherwise.'”

Also according to that same source,  Firerose chose to “walk away without fighting for money in order to be done with the volatile relationship and anything having to do with Billy.” Good for you, Firerose. May the bridges you burn light the way!

