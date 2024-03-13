CBS Didn’t Want Stephen Colbert to Show Kristen Stewart’s Hot ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

If you’d asked me even a week ago if Stephen Colbert would be a proponent of fully realized sexy butch Kristen Stewart, I’m not sure I would have believed you. Though of course, I’d be grateful to his efforts for the cause. Not that I thought he wouldn’t enjoy it—he’s human! Of course, he would! He just doesn’t top my list of people who’ve stared longingly at her February Rolling Stone cover where she posed in a jockstrap and a tiny leather vest. Turns out I was wrong—welcome to the club, Stephen. We meet whenever we can sneak a moment away with that hot, hot photoshoot.

Stewart was a guest on Monday evening’s episode of The Late Show, where Colbert asked her about the backlash the cover received, something Stewart’s already spoken about. She doubled down on the irony of the backlash and people’s fear of seeing a woman in control of her sexuality.

“Well, it’s a little ironic because I feel like I’ve seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things. I’ve seen a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned…I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgment of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”

But what was more surprising was that Colbert admitted that his overlords at CBS didn’t want him even sharing the Rolling Stone cover on his show, thinking it wouldn’t “be a good idea.” “I want to say that you look better in a jockstrap than I ever did,” he tells Stewart before sharing the photo with the audience.

He added to her thoughts on the backlash that the photoshoot “violates public expectations of female sexuality.” Stewart agreed, saying, “Yes because female sexuality isn’t supposed to actually want anything but to be had.” She punctuated the enjoyable late-night sexuality and gender seminar 101 with a heart “fuck you” to the haters.

It brings me a lot of joy to see this debacle discussed over and over if for no other reason than just getting to see the steamy cover again and again. But it’s also joyful to imagine all the homophobes and bigots’ blood pressure rising (from being turned on!?) every time they have to look at it, too.

Speaking of blood pressure rising…