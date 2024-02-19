Kristen Stewart Is ‘Really Happy’ With Her ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover Pissing Off Conservatives

If you were on the internet at all last week, you almost certainly saw Kristen Stewart‘s steamy, very gay Rolling Stone cover, in which she’s posing in a jock strap, making eyes at the camera. The cover shoot enraged conservatives, which is about as shocking as the sun rising in the east. Right-wingers like Christopher Rufo and the hate account Libs of TikTok called the shoot “disgusting” and cited it as evidence of the entertainment industry of imposing a big gay agenda. (I wish!)

At the Berlin Film Festival over the weekend—where she was promoting her forthcoming queer thriller Love Lies Bleeding—Stewart addressed the nonsense attacks. “The existence of a female body thrusting any type of sexuality at you that’s not designed for exclusively straight males is something people are not super comfy with,” she said of the cover, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “So I’m really happy with it.”

Of the androgynous, gender-queer aesthetic of her Rolling Stone shoot, she said, “It’s crazy that there aren’t more pictures like that. I loved the opportunity.”

I for one also loved that Stewart had this opportunity, and I’m extending a blanket call for other magazines to run horny Kristen Stewart photoshoots, especially as she makes the rounds for Love Lies Bleeding, in which she plays a butch gym manager.

Stewart told Rolling Stone that she was compelled to be in a queer movie that isn’t about coming out or trauma. Over the weekend, she added that she liked “not feeling like you always have to stand on a fucking soapbox and be everyone’s spokesperson” in this film.



You hear that, conservatives? Not a spokesperson for Hollywood’s big gay agenda; just a hot lady who likes ladies.