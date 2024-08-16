Chicago Police Department Got Itself a New Toy for the DNC

On Friday, the Chicago Police Department debuted a brand new toy: an $11 million helicopter that will soon serve as additional suppression security for the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Monday—more specifically, for the masses projected to protest the state-sanctioned genocide in Gaza.

Throughout the week, innumerable demonstrations—from marches to vigils—for Palestinian liberation and against all U.S. military aid to Israel are set to take place in Chicago. Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in the action. Though many contingents of those currently feeling “betrayed by the Democratic Party” are traveling to the city from out of state, the Chicago area is also home to the largest Palestinian population in the country. Strict security protocol has been implemented outside the United Center and McCormick Place, where most of the events will take place.

Purchased with a portion of the whopping $75 million in federal security funding given to the city ahead of the convention, the twin-engine Bell 429 is not only the department’s first new helicopter since 2006, but, the first of three reported to arrive before the end of 2024 as part of a separate $12 million deal. The latter contract is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and includes training for pilots.

#HappeningNow: Mayor Brandon Johnson, Supt. Larry Snelling, Bell leadership, alders, and CPD command staff here to discuss the dept’s new Bell-429, a significant upgrade from current helicopters in the fleet. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Pzqj3kJrHe — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) August 16, 2024

“This helicopter is faster, and allows us to be more flexible in responding to incidents and conducting missions that include search and rescue, and casualty evacuation,” Larry Snelling, Police Superintendent, said as officials announced the new helicopter at Soldier Field.

“CPD helicopters are particularly helpful when it comes to monitoring crowds and large-scale events,” Mayor Brandon Johnson added. Speaking of “monitoring crowds,” the mayor went on to say that the helicopter is just one investment made to the city in advance of the convention. The Damen Green Line station, for instance, is another addition. However, I can’t help but note that the extent of the station’s public debut was a lame balloon arch. Meanwhile, the new chopper was also on full display at the Chicago Air and Water Show…

“This aircraft marks a new era for our helicopter unit,” Snelling said on Friday. “It’s the first step in modernizing our aging helicopter fleet.”

“Helicopters don’t age as well as I do,” Johnson jested. Clearly, he and Snelling agreed upon the whole “aging” bit in advance. Cool distraction, guys. “This is a testament to our commitment to investing in tools that help the police department solve crimes. It’s a step forward in our journey to a safer Chicago.”

Safer, surveilled, potato, po-tat-o!