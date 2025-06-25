Cuomo Whistleblower on Zohran Mamdani’s Win: ‘We Will Force Change Whether Abusers Like It or Not’

“Tonight we made history,” Mamdani, who was polling near 0 percent when he entered the race in October, said during his victory speech. If he wins in November, the 33-year-old will become NYC’s first South Asian and first Muslim mayor.

On Tuesday night, New York’s former governor and accused sex pest, Andrew Cuomo, conceded the NYC mayoral primary to (objectively hot) Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani. As multiple news outlets wrote this morning, Mamdani’s win was “ astonishing ,” amounts to a “ political earthquake ,” and has “ remade American politics. ”

“As a survivor, and a survivor directly impacted by Cuomo, this started out as one of the darkest periods of my life,” Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to accuse the former governor of sexual harassment, told Jezebel. “It has now become one of the most empowering ones, and that has everything to do with survivors fighting alongside me for change.”

Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, first serving as Chief of Staff for Empire State Development before being promoted to Deputy Secretary for Economic Development and Special Adviser in 2018. In December 2020, she accused the former governor of sexual harassment in a series of tweets, saying it’d been happening “for years.” She followed that up with a detailed essay in February 2021, revealing that other women had since confided in her that they, too, had been harassed by Cuomo.

“I am speaking up because I have the privilege to do so when many others do not,” she wrote on Medium at the time. “No one should have to be defined or destroyed by this kind of sexual harassment.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsey Boylan (@lindseyboylanny) After just over a dozen women, including Boylan, came forward with accusations, Cuomo stepped down as governor in 2021. In his resignation address, he thanked the women for their bravery and said he accepted “full responsibility for my actions.” But he’s since alleged the accusations were politically motivated, dismissed his actions as him just being Italian (???), and said in June that he regretted resigning. In January 2024, the Department of Justice concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women between 2013 and 2021.

“Zohran’s inspiring primary win is a sea change for New York that is so necessary right now,” Boylan added about Mamdani’s win. “It happened because people power beat out massive special interest spending and corrupt machine politics. I cannot wait to be a part of this movement he is leading.”

Technically, neither Mamdani nor Cuomo has surpassed 50% of the vote tally, which is the threshold required for NYC’s ranked-choice elections. But, as of Wednesday morning, according to the New York Times, Cuomo trails Mamdani by 7% with 93% of votes tallied. “Tonight is his night,” Cuomo said in his concession speech. “He deserved it. He won.”

Cuomo, who had a $25 million super-PAC behind him, was leading the polls as recently as last week, and has said he might consider running as an independent in November. But he barely campaigned this time, instead appearing to trust that his name recognition was all good name recognition. In a New York Magazine profile in March, he also said he didn’t even know who most of the women who accused him were and seemed to suggest that they were all anonymous. (They were not.)

“Our names are not obscenities, Boylan said. “They are powerful and we will force change whether abusers like it or not.”

