Give Sir Ian McKellen Another Title for Excellence in Shading the Royal Family

Just kidding. The legendary actor was knighted for his contributions to the performing arts, but in fairness, his recent comments on the Royal Family feel like just that.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  September 6, 2024 | 4:00pm
In a new interview with The Times. Sir Ian McKellen got real frank about the Royal Family and offered some controversial (read: awesome) opinions about certain members’ character and their internal goings-on. The conversation began innocently. Well, kind of.

“I’m most definitely on Harry’s side,” the 85-year-old actor and gay icon said. “Imagine being born into the royal family. I’ve been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison. They can’t do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?” No, Ian. I can’t. And judging by his next statement, he certainly can’t either. McKellan then went on to speculate on the Duke of Sussex’s intelligence.

“As for Harry, he’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself,” he said. “Mind you, he had the pick of all the pretty women in the world. I hope he’s got the right one.” By this point in the interview, I added “having a glass of wine (or several bottles) with this incorrigible gossip” to my bucket list. It only gets more delicious.

McKellan then turned his attention to Harry’s father, King Charles, and his grandparents, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh aka Prince Philip.

“Hats off to anyone who manages to stay sane in that world,” he said, referring to the world of the ruling class. “Like the [late] Duke of Edinburgh managed to do, although even he was deeply, deeply eccentric and I suspect deeply unhappy. Same with the present king. He sort of survives, but he is clearly damaged.”

I’m sorry, but I’m adding “sort of survives, but is clearly damaged” to my lexicon—especially because I would describe myself the very same way! McKellen really must teach a masterclass on how to deliver the most wounding insults in the most polite ways.

The worst—by far—was reserved for Queen Elizabeth II, with McKellen recalling the handful of times he met the monarch, who died in September 2022. While being awarded the Companion of Honor for acting in 2008, for instance, he divulged that she insulted him by essentially asking if anyone cares about the theatre anymore. I know. I gasped.

“The Queen, I’m sure she was quite mad at the end,” he began. “And on the few occasions I met her she was quite rude.” Then, he got to the good stuff, citing exactly what she said to him when he received the award. “‘You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time.’ I said, ‘Well, not as long as you.’ I got a royal smile for that, but then she said, ‘Does anyone still actually go to the theatre?’” OK, I’ll give Liz that little one. McKellen, on the other hand, would not.

“That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting,” he continued. “It meant, ‘Does anyone care a fuck about you because I don’t. Now off you go!’” Man’s got a point. Several, actually.

I know I’m American and therefore have no dog in this fight, but I think McKellen deserves another title for his contributions to the performing arts after this interview.

 
