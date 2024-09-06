Give Sir Ian McKellen Another Title for Excellence in Shading the Royal Family

In a new interview with The Times. Sir Ian McKellen got real frank about the Royal Family and offered some controversial (read: awesome) opinions about certain members’ character and their internal goings-on. The conversation began innocently. Well, kind of.

“I’m most definitely on Harry’s side,” the 85-year-old actor and gay icon said. “Imagine being born into the royal family. I’ve been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison. They can’t do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?” No, Ian. I can’t. And judging by his next statement, he certainly can’t either. McKellan then went on to speculate on the Duke of Sussex’s intelligence.

“As for Harry, he’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself,” he said. “Mind you, he had the pick of all the pretty women in the world. I hope he’s got the right one.” By this point in the interview, I added “having a glass of wine (or several bottles) with this incorrigible gossip” to my bucket list. It only gets more delicious.