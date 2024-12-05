Here Are the Actors Whose Teams Wouldn’t Let Them Talk About Trump

On Thursday, Variety revealed its pairings for its 21st installment of Actors on Actors and I have to hand it to them: they’re pretty damn compelling. Pamela Anderson in conversation with Mikey Madison? It’s a Mother-off. Drew Starkey comparing notes with Harris Dickinson? It’s a Babygirl-off. Ariana Grande earnest-eyebrowing opposite Paul Mescal? It’s a Gracie-Abrams-You-Better-Lace-Up-off. Nicole Kidman and Zendaya? It’s a who-plays-a-better-girlboss-off. Sorry, last one: Daniel Craig being all polite and British against Josh O’Connor? It’s a [redacted]-me-off. You can see the full line-up here.

While I’m excited by these match-ups, I think now is as good a time as any to remember the fact that Sebastian Stan, who portrayed Donald Trump in The Apprentice, was excluded from Actors on Actors because none of the cowards working for these actors wanted their clients to discuss the president-elect. In November, Stan, who starred in not one but two Oscar-bait movies (Another Man, The Apprentice) in 2024, told attendees of a Q&A that though he wanted to participate in the series, he wasn’t able to find a conversation partner.