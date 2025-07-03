If John Fetterman Hates His Job So Much, He Can Simply Quit

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

We must unfortunately talk about Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, whose term does not end until January 2029. He ran as a “progressive” once upon a time, but he now seems to only find joy in defending the Israeli government and mocking pro-Palestinian activists.

As you likely know, the House passed a horrible bill on Thursday to fund Donald Trump‘s agenda after the Senate narrowly approved it on Tuesday after an overnight session. The bill now goes to the president’s desk, and we can expect a disgusting signing ceremony tomorrow, the Fourth of July, where he’ll act like it’s patriotic to fund a secret police force.

While it’s shameful that Republicans moved to pass this atrocity before a holiday weekend when many people are checked out, it’s also enraging that a certain Senator doesn’t seem to want to put up a fight.

Trump had been hammering that he wanted this bill passed by July 4, and the Republican-led Senate started taking votes on it on Saturday. That day, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he would force Senate clerks to read the entire 940-page bill out loud to delay a final vote. It’s a move that ultimately pushed voting to start on Monday, when more people were probably paying attention.

But Fetterman wasn’t happy with the idea. He told Semafor, “It’s not like it’s pathetic to force the clerk to read it or anything.”

Fetterman not really happy with Dems forcing the clerk to read the bill: “it’s not like it’s pathetic to force the clerk to read it or anything” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev.bsky.social) 2025-06-28T20:45:17.862Z

Late Monday morning, CBS News asked Fetterman what he knew about the timing of the vote. He said that he was going to vote no and complained about being forced to show up in person for his job. “Oh my God, I just want to go home. I’ve already my, I’ve missed our entire trip to the beach,” he said. “I don’t think it’s really helpful to put people here ’til some ungodly hour.”