The Cast of ‘It Ends With Us’ Want ‘Nothing to Do With’ Justin Baldoni

The It Ends With Us drama is not living up to its name and is seemingly…not ending. Eagle-eyed fans, a.k.a people with standard social awareness, picked up on the movie’s director Justin Baldoni’s absence from red carpet photos, press events, and the other cast members’ Instagram following lists. Baldoni and his on-screen romantic interest/the film’s star, Blake Lively have also not done a single joint interview to promote the film.

What could have been written off as Baldoni simply clashing with the film’s powerhouse (Lively) seems to be much deeper than that. ‘The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him,” a source tells People. “All is not what it seems.” I appreciate the sly language but I think it might be exactly as it seems? Baldoni was a nightmare to work with and now no one wants to hang with him at the after party? I’ve been privy to enough high school theater productions to understand the dynamics from afar.

Another source told the Daily Mail last week that Baldoni’s on-set behavior was “chauvinistic” and “borderline abusive” which sucks on its own, but especially for a film about domestic abuse. Maybe the only upside to this drama is that it might thwart a sequel.

