I feel like the This Ends With Us drama just took a turn from “weird” to “WTF.” On Tuesday, a source told People that “all is not what it seems,” “there is much more to this story,” and that the cast wants “nothing to do with him,” meaning Justin Baldoni. However, apart from reports that Baldoni and Blake Lively maybe had some creative differences—including the fact that it seems like Ryan Reynolds possibly had a much bigger hand in shaping this script than anyone’s husband should—we’ve still barely a clue about what happened. So, yesterday I was ready to write off that source as being a bit too dramatic.

But now, Baldoni has reportedly hired a crisis PR manager. Specifically, he’s hired Melissa Nathan of The Agency Group, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who represented Johnny Depp during his trial with Amber Heard. Which…I don’t know what to make of this. I’m sure Nathan is great at her job, but it feels wild to me to hire Depp’s former crisis PR when you’re maybe in some hot water over a movie you made where you play a domestic abuser.

Meanwhile, Lively is basically getting canceled on TikTok. I’ve seen no less than 10,000 videos of users saying how out of touch and obnoxious she’s been this press cycle—particularly how she’s trying to be funny and sarcastic in interviews but is coming off like a dick since this film obviously deals with some pretty dark and serious subject matter. This clip, especially, is getting shared everywhere. People also seem fed up with how she seemingly tried to make a Barbienheimer thing happen with It Ends With Us and Deadpool & Wolverine but, again, It Ends With Us is a movie about domestic violence…

This is all to say that, from my perspective, people seem confused about the drama but, if anything, they’re just annoyed at Blake for being so annoying. So either Baldoni’s not on TikTok, no one on his team is on TikTok, or something truly bad happened and he’s anticipating some bigger backlash.