JoJo Siwa Has Ambitious Future Family Plans

You think you’ve aged a decade in the last few months? That’s nothing compared to JoJo Siwa who shed her childhood image, turned 21, became the world’s first gay pop star, and is now laying out future plans to have triplets all within half a year.

Dressed like an OSHA violation in a bedazzled construction vest, Siwa recently explained to Cosmopolitan how she plans to build her future family, undoubtedly making herself a dance mom:

“I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates,” Siwa continued. “So technically, they’ll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately. I’m gonna have my surrogates, my babies, then maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but like, not.”

Three simultaneous surrogates! Siwa is nothing if not ambitious. Well, actually she is also sort of insane. And nothing proved that more than when she revealed what she wanted to name her three kiddos: “Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie.” And if her partner doesn’t like those nursery rhyme-ass names? “Divorce!” she said. I can already envision the choreography she is going to make them learn.

Hopefully, there is some sarcasm beneath this terrifying decree, but admittedly I get so distracted by Siwa’s raspy voice I cannot detect if there are undertones of anything. I, of course, wish JoJo, her future partner, her surrogates, and Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie nothing but good luck as they embark on the journey of a lifetime together.