JoJo Siwa Has Ambitious Future Family Plans
The Dance Moms alum told Cosmopolitan her scheme to have three kids at the same time.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
You think you’ve aged a decade in the last few months? That’s nothing compared to JoJo Siwa who shed her childhood image, turned 21, became the world’s first gay pop star, and is now laying out future plans to have triplets all within half a year.
Dressed like an OSHA violation in a bedazzled construction vest, Siwa recently explained to Cosmopolitan how she plans to build her future family, undoubtedly making herself a dance mom:
“I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates,” Siwa continued. “So technically, they’ll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately. I’m gonna have my surrogates, my babies, then maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but like, not.”
Three simultaneous surrogates! Siwa is nothing if not ambitious. Well, actually she is also sort of insane. And nothing proved that more than when she revealed what she wanted to name her three kiddos: “Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie.” And if her partner doesn’t like those nursery rhyme-ass names? “Divorce!” she said. I can already envision the choreography she is going to make them learn.
Hopefully, there is some sarcasm beneath this terrifying decree, but admittedly I get so distracted by Siwa’s raspy voice I cannot detect if there are undertones of anything. I, of course, wish JoJo, her future partner, her surrogates, and Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie nothing but good luck as they embark on the journey of a lifetime together.
- Kamala Harris has her Fight Song. Beyoncé gifted the candidate “Freedom” to use as her official campaign bop. [CNN]
- Katy Perry, on the other hand, is trying to save “Woman’s World” by posting clips of Kamala dancing set to the single. Big “stop trying to make fetch happen” vibes, unfortunately. [Instagram]
- Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett dressed head to toe in black filming the next And Just Like That… season. But why? Che’s death? Steve’s death? Recreating Big’s death for catharsis? [People]
- Get pumped for women’s gymnastics as well as whatever sort of gorgeous stunt of an outfit Lady Gaga will be wearing when she (reportedly) performs at the Paris Olympic opening ceremony. [Variety]
- Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid rocked a great ketchup and mustard look at last night’s Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. [Page Six]