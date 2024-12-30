Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Says Countersuit Will ‘Expose Those Who Believe Themselves Untouchable’

As many us know, most industries are either low-energy or labor-less during the days between Christmas and New Year’s. But the attorneys and publicists employed by Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni? Well, it doesn’t seem like they clocked out for the holidays at all.

On Sunday, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told People that his client has a forthcoming lawsuit levied at his former co-star that will “expose those who believe themselves untouchable.” Yikes.

“This is not a response or countersuit—it’s a deliberate pursuit of truth,” Freedman said. Said “pursuit of truth” comes a week after Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging he had not only sexually harassed her and created a hostile work environment on the set of It Ends with Us, but participated in a retaliatory smear campaign led by crisis PR publicists.

A New York Times investigation published a number of damning text messages between Baldoni and a publicist Melissa Nathan, whose clients have included Johnny Depp, Drake, and Travis Scott. Nathan, the Times reported, “went hard at the press, pushing to prevent stories about Mr. Baldoni’s behavior and reinforce negative ones about Ms. Lively.”