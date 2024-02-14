Kristen Stewart on Starting a Family: ‘There’s No Fucking Way I Don’t Start Acquiring Kids’

In case you didn’t think it could get any more quotable than Kristen Stewart calling Twilight “such a gay movie,” I give you her entire interview with Rolling Stone, gifted to us on Wednesday—Valentine’s Day—probably because everyone is in love with her on some level. However, Stewart is taken and very much in love with her fiancée, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, and Stewart got very real about their future together—specifically, their plans for a family. “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no fucking way that I don’t start acquiring kids,” Stewart told Rolling Stone. “And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen.”

According to the outlet, Stewart says she and Meyer “have discussed the possibility of carrying each other’s embryos,” which I think sounds extremely cool. Stewart, in fact, talked about pregnancy a lot: “I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid. But I’m so fucking scared of childbirth, it’s crazy,” she said. It’s actually not that “crazy,” Kristen! Childbirth is probably up there with the scariest things in the world—there’s a reason it’s one of the most popular horror movie tropes. Of course, despite this fear, Stewart is drawn to pregnancy as something “radical” and compelling, which, fair.

“The Nineties and the early 2000s were really horrific for young women. Don’t you feel that way?” — Kristen Stewart talks to Rolling Stone about growing up in the limelight: https://t.co/c7jbLK5OeL pic.twitter.com/Wb48f05Qf8 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2024

Stewart and Meyer met on the set of the 2015 film American Ultra, and immediately shared a connection “in a way where you aren’t sure if you want to fuck or be like, ‘Dude, let’s think of a handshake,'” as she put it. Of course, Stewart inadvertently ghosted Meyer, only for them to reconnect six years later. They announced their engagement in November 2021 and now share a production company, Nevermind. Before Meyer, Stewart found herself in numerous “fucking horrific relationships.” And before you ask about her and Robert Pattinson, who she dated on and off throughout the Twilight years, from 2009 to 2013, I give you this analogy from Stewart herself: “Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that shit, because it’s fucking weird. It’s like if someone kept asking you—I mean for literally decades—‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘Fucking A, man! I don’t know!’” I don’t think any of us want to be asked about that one guy from senior year, so, I am very thankful to Stewart for putting it that way. I promise I will never ask again.

Stewart also spoke at length about her forthcoming, delightfully sapphic movie Love Lies Bleeding, out March 8, in which Stewart will play a butch gym manager, Lou, who falls in love with a bodybuilder named Jackie. Rolling Stone calls it a “roided-up romantic thriller,” and rest assured, I am already seated. Stewart, who pointed out “there aren’t that many openly gay movie stars” other than her, was drawn to Love Lies Bleeding as a piece of queer cinema that doesn’t revolve around “coming out.” Its queerness is vibes-based, which sounds refreshing after years and years of queer offerings that have almost exclusively been about trauma. “It was really fucking fun to be allowed to have the little, dikey sister be the main protagonist in a movie,” Stewart said. “That’s never the main character in a movie. That’s never the one that you want to fuck. I mean, that’s the one some people do, but not the one that you are prescribed to want to fuck.” It probably wouldn’t surprise you that she told Rolling Stone she wanted “to do the gayest fucking thing you’ve ever seen in your life” for their photoshoot with her, and thank god, they delivered!!!

Speaking of “wanting to fuck,” I don’t think I’ve ever seen my timeline thirstier than the moment her Rolling Stone photoshoot and behind-the-scene vids dropped, so I’m almost scared to see how feral everyone gets when Love Lies Bleeding comes out. All well and good, just remember that Stewart is happily engaged and imminently planning to “start acquiring kids.”