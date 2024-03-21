Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Remain in a Deeply Confusing Situationship 4 Years Later

After nearly four years together, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are living what would be my personal hell: They’re two adults who have been together-ish for a very long time and are still entangled in a nebulous situationship. While appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, Fox confirmed that she and the rapper broke off their engagement at one point, but declined to comment further on the status of their relationship.

“I feel like everyone has such an opinion on your guys’ relationship. You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you. How would you describe your relationship with MGK?” Cooper asked. Fox replied that “all those things” are “accurate things that have occurred,” and continued, “As of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

“What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” Fox said. “Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.” (One thing Fox was willing to speak to was internet backlash when she and MGK shared that they drink each other’s blood: “Guess what I think is weird. I think it’s weird that girls are out here letting guys c*m in their mouth and they don’t know these guys.” OK!!)

As I see it, “Are you together???” is usually a yes or no question unless there are some serious issues at play, so it’s hard not to raise my eyebrows at this news. Us Weekly also reported on Wednesday that Fox and MGK “are at a low moment right now,” and their dynamic “changes every day.” A source told the outlet that the two are currently “living separately” but still trying to work out their relationship. That same source said Fox is also asking her friends to “set her up” with other people though, so it doesn’t sound like things are boding particularly well for her and MGK.

Fox and MGK first went public with their relationship at the height of the pandemic four years ago, then announced their engagement in January 2022. And, honestly, it was hard to picture smooth sailing for these two given every concerning comment they’d make about their relationship on a daily basis. I’ve frankly been worried about these two—namely Fox—since MGK explained that he designed their engagement ring so that it would hurt to take it off, because “love is pain,” which is a pretty scary thing to say about your relationship.

One way or another, my unsolicited advice to Fox is that if you haven’t yet defined the relationship four years in, it’s probably time to walk! I hope her friends do, indeed, set her up with someone at least slightly more normal than MGK; I doubt that’ll be particularly hard to find.