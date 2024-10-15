Oh Good, Another Christian Weirdo Is Dipping His ($6.4 Million) Toe Into Politics

On Monday, Harrison Butker, the most hated, yet highest-paid kicker in the NFL, announced UPRIGHT PAC, a political action committee, that seeks to spur Christians to vote. Never mind that current legislation in countless states—from Ohio to Louisiana—is evidence of the fact that not only do Christians vote, they get elected, Butker is putting his pigskin-punting, fascist foot forward in electoral politics anyway!

“We’re seeing our values under attack every day. In our schools, in the media, and even from our own government,” a blurb on UPRIGHT’s website reads. “But we have a chance to fight back and reclaim the traditional values that have made this country great. That’s why UPRIGHT PAC was founded.”

Conveniently, Butker—who makes $6.4 million a season with the Kansas City Chiefs—launched the PAC on Instagram, alongside an endorsement of the virulently anti-abortion Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Hawley is currently running for re-election against Democratic nominee Lucas Kunce.

“Consequential times call for consequential actions, which is why I am proud to endorse my friend Senator Josh Hawley for another term serving the great people of Missouri,” Butker captioned his post. “I have seen first-hand a man who puts his Christian faith at the forefront of everything that he does – and he understands that no title or office he will ever hold will be more important than that of Husband and Father.”