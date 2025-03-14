On Top of Everything Else, Trump Is Threatening Tariffs on Wine

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

Look, the mad king could change his mind, but we’re here to tell you that, on top of all the authoritarian bullshit, President Donald Trump said this week that he wants to slap gigantic tariffs on European wine, Champagne, and spirits. The move would be in retaliation for 50% European tariffs on U.S. whiskey and bourbon set to take effect on April 1, which the EU made in retaliation for Trump putting tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Got it?

On Thursday, Trump threatened a 200% tariff on wine and spirits if the EU didn’t remove its whiskey tariffs “immediately.” If the 200% tax comes to pass—because yes, tariffs are taxes—imported products would triple in price. As the Associated Press helpfully explained, “a previously untariffed $15 bottle of Italian Prosecco could possibly increase in price to $45.” Brunch devotees, beware. (Under a 50% tariff in Europe, a 30-euro bottle of bourbon could increase to 45 euros. Unsurprisingly, the distilled spirits industry is not happy with Trump.)

Trump claimed on Truth Social that such a move would be “great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.” First of all, buddy, the U.S. can only make “sparkling wine.” And, as a reporter covering the beer industry observed, less demand for European wine could actually hurt the U.S. wine industry to due supply chain costs for distributors.