Regretful Joe Biden to Seek Solace from the Pope

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Joe Biden is traveling to Italy next month to meet with Pope Francis and other top Italian officials in what’s expected to be the last international trip of his one-term presidency. The New York Times reports that Biden, who failed to keep demagogue Donald Trump from returning to power, wants the Pope to help him work through some of his regrets.

“The visit, White House officials said as they issued a readout on Mr. Biden’s call with the pope last week, is officially to discuss world peace,” per the Times. “But according to a person familiar with his plans for the trip, Mr. Biden is also going to the Holy See to seek solace and ‘relief’ as he exits the world stage.” The outlet noted that Biden is “described by his allies as in a pensive, sometimes angry, mood as the end of his term approaches.”

Biden has shared some of his regrets publicly, like when he said in a speech that it was stupid not to put his name on pandemic stimulus checks in 2021 like his predecessor did in 2020.