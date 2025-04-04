Russell Brand Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault After Year-and-a-Half-Long Investigation

Following an investigation spanning well over a year, Russell Brand has been criminally charged with rape and sexual assault, London’s Metropolitan Police announced on Friday. The so-called comedian, actor, author, and, of late, far-right talking head, is accused of sexual misconduct by four women. The charges include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault. The allegations range from a 1999 rape to a woman who was sexually assaulted between 2004 and 2005.
The formal investigation of Brand began in September 2023, in the wake of a number of rape allegations leveled against him. At the time, the Metropolitan Police announced they’d launched a probe into a series of “non-recent” sexual offenses. Though their first statement didn’t directly name Brand, it referenced a joint investigation by the U.K.’s The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches.
“Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offenses in London,” the statement read. “We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these. The offenses are all non-recent.”
In the Times piece and accompanying Dispatches documentary, both published that September, four women accused Brand of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013. One alleged Brand raped her at her Los Angeles home (she provided evidence to the outlets that she’d visited a rape-treatment center), while another accused Brand of forcing her to perform oral sex on him when she was just 16. Two of the women also claimed Brand abused them emotionally. The investigation included texts—one of which Brand was accused of sending following an alleged assault: “I’m sorry. That was crazy and selfish. I hope you can forgive me, I know that you’re a lovely person. X”
Even before the allegations were made public, Brand denied them in a video posted to his YouTube account in 2024. Though he admitted to being “very, very promiscuous” during the time of the alleged assaults, he rejected the accusations that consent wasn’t established.
“But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand said in the video. He did not respond to Jezebel’s request for comment at the time.
In a new video posted to Twitter on Friday
, Brand (once again) denied the allegations—this time, from what appears to be a tropical location. After ranting about not trusting the British government, Brand—wearing a straw hat—tells the camera that his wife and children are with him.
“What I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity.” He added: “I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”
Following news of the allegations in 2023, Brand was dropped by his agent, while his book publisher, Bluebird, delayed the publication of his self-help book, Recovery: The Workbook: A Practical Guide to Finding Freedom from Our Addictions. YouTube also demonetized his channel, and all content in which he’s featured was removed from the BBC and Channel 4’s streaming platforms. However, as is the path for many accused sexual predators in this country, Brand has since found success peddling conspiracies in the States and has made the rounds on conservative talk shows and podcasts. He very notably backed President Trump’s 2024 campaign and has regularly praised RFK Jr.
Brand has not been arrested, but was interviewed and charged via “postal requisition” or a promise to appear in court. Brand’s first hearing is scheduled for Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.
GET JEZEBEL RIGHT IN YOUR INBOX
Still here. Still without airbrushing. Still with teeth.