Russell Brand Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault After Year-and-a-Half-Long Investigation

Following an investigation spanning well over a year, Russell Brand has been criminally charged with rape and sexual assault, London’s Metropolitan Police announced on Friday. The so-called comedian, actor, author, and, of late, far-right talking head, is accused of sexual misconduct by four women. The charges include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault. The allegations range from a 1999 rape to a woman who was sexually assaulted between 2004 and 2005.

The formal investigation of Brand began in September 2023, in the wake of a number of rape allegations leveled against him. At the time, the Metropolitan Police announced they’d launched a probe into a series of “non-recent” sexual offenses. Though their first statement didn’t directly name Brand, it referenced a joint investigation by the U.K.’s The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

“Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offenses in London,” the statement read. “We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these. The offenses are all non-recent.”