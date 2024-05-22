Sanasa! Sanasa! Paris and Nicole Are Filming Their New Reality Show

Finally, millennials everywhere can rejoice because Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie‘s new reality show—very notably not The Simple Life—is officially filming.

On Monday, Hilton confirmed the news in a TikTok with someone called TaraYummy (I don’t know, I’m thirty years old), after the *checks notes* “social media personality” told her The Simple Life is her “favorite show of all time.” Ms. Yummy looks about 16 but OK! Kudos to her for knowing her herstory.

“Thank you, we’re shooting tomorrow,” Hilton deadpanned in response. “Oh yeah, no one knows yet.”

“It’s a reunion with Nicole and I,” Hilton continued. “So, tomorrow we shoot the announcement…”

The project—which will stream on Peacock—was announced earlier this month on Instagram. While most of the details remain devastatingly unknown Richie, too, weighed in (well, kind of) this week during an appearance on Today.

“Oh, I wish I could share more,” she teased. “It’s been 20 years since we worked together and we’re just excited to create something really special.” A source also recently told Entertainment Tonight that reality television’s pioneering pals will “play on nostalgia.” Smart!

“Paris and Nicole are so excited to be teaming up again,” the unnamed source told the publication. “The show is going to play on nostalgia. They aren’t going to be leaving their families and going somewhere remote in the same way that they did on The Simple Life, but the show will have a reunion type of feel.” Though I’d like to see them behind the wheel of a van scream-singing “Sanasa” or pondering life’s most pressing questions like, “What is Walmart?” I get it. They’ve evolved.

Meanwhile…

“They’re older, but they haven’t changed—trust me,” Lionel Richie said when asked about the forthcoming show in a recent interview. “Let me tell you something, those two scare me just standing next to each other.”

Don’t worry, everyone. All will be right with the world again soon.