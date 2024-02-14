Selma Blair Calls Anti-Islam Rant a ‘Terrible Err in My Words’

Following a harsh wave of backlash, Selma Blair is apologizing for her recent anti-Islam comment…likely because she’s receiving a harsh wave of backlash which included a condemnation from The Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this,” the actress wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

On February 2, Blair commented on an Instagram video from a lawyer named Abraham Hamra, in which he attacked Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for voting against a GOP bill named “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act.” The bill is meant to ban anyone who participated in the October 7 attacks on Israel from entering the U.S., but Tlaib called it a “fear-mongering” attempt to further stigmatize Arabs and Muslims, since the U.S. already bans Hamas. (Hamas has been categorized as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. since 1997.) In his video, Hamra calls Tlaib a “moron,” and a “hateful anti-semite,” and says “You are a liar and you know you are a liar.”

“Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons,” Blair wrote in the now-deleted comment on Hamra’s video. “Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.” Welp.

Tlaib said the bill, which passed 422-2 on January 31, “was unnecessary because it is redundant with already existing federal law” and that “it’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.” Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) also voted against the bill, while Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) voted present, stating: “I am done with political games. The majority is wasting time bringing a bill that is already current law. There are already no immigration benefits for Hamas terrorists.”

“This is a time of great pain and anguish for many around the world, but it is also a time to learn and better understand how words matter,” Blair further wrote in her very long statement. “I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way. I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding. We cannot allow ignorance and rage to become our downfall.”

Inviting every celebrity to first educate themselves the second they feel the need to comment “thank you so much” on a hate-filled video or call anyone “terrorist supporting goons.”