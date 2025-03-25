Student Protester Sues Trump Administration As ICE Tries to Deport Her for Political Speech

Demonstrators rally in support of Palestine and to protest the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, outside of Columbia University on March 24, 2025, in NYC. Photo: Getty Images

The Trump administration is reportedly escalating its war on legal residents over their political speech. On Monday, a 21-year-old Columbia student named Yunseo Chung sued the administration, alleging that ICE has been “hunting” her over her support of Palestine.

Chung’s lawsuit notes that she visited pro-Palestine encampments on Columbia’s campus and distributed flyers stating that Columbia’s board is complicit in Israel’s genocide in Gaza in the spring. On March 5, she participated in a student sit-in at the university to protest “excessive punishments meted out by the Columbia administration” against pro-Palestine students. For this, the junior was arrested by the New York Police Department and received a desk appearance ticket for “obstruction of government administration.” The university then placed Chung on “interim suspension due to the arrest and restricted her campus access,” per her lawsuit.

Notably, Chung wasn’t a leader of any of the pro-Palestine protests or actions on campus, nor did she make “public statements to the press or otherwise assumed a high-profile role.” She’s also a legal resident and has lived in the U.S. since she was seven. Her lawsuit states that she’s been on the Dean’s List every semester since enrolling at Columbia and holds a 3.99 GPA. None of this defines whether anyone is more or less worthy of deportation. But ICE’s dogged pursuit of Chung shows that, as the Trump administration zeroes in on targeting and punishing students for protesting Israel’s genocide, no one is off limits.

Now, ICE is trying to revoke Chung’s permanent resident status and deport her. Per Chung’s lawsuit, an ICE official signed an administrative arrest warrant on March 8, then ICE agents visited her parents’ residence looking for her on March 10 and visited her dormitory on March 13. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN that Chung “is being sought for removal proceedings under the immigration laws.” Their statement continues, “Yunseo Chung has engaged in concerning conduct, including when she was arrested by NYPD during a pro-Hamas protest at Barnard College. Chung will have an opportunity to present her case before an immigration judge.”