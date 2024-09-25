Studio Keiko’s Interior Design Turns Routine Spaces Into Exemplary Art

A constant struggle in design is the tug-and-pull between the macro elements of a piece and its micro elements. On the one hand, the macro elements (the broad strokes or big picture of a design) are incredibly important, as they will initially grab an audience’s attention. Broad brush strokes are what we can see from greater distances and invite people to come closer. On the other hand, the micro elements (the intricate details) are what can truly bring a design to life. If the macro draws an audience in, the micro keeps them there: minute yet powerful accentuations that transform a work into something greater.

One company that truly succeeds in servicing both the macro and the micro in their interior design work is Studio Keiko. Founded by Keiko Harada, Studio Keiko brings artistic attentiveness and authenticity to the interior design space. As Keiko explains, “The details that make a space beautiful, the details that make a space work, and the details that make a space interesting are what is important to me.”

Keiko Harada’s Design Intent

Studio Keiko was founded by Keiko Harada to offer high-end boutique architecture and interior design for a wide range of commercial and residential clientele. Having lived in Japan, Italy, and the United States, Keiko draws inspiration for her modern and unique design from these environments. Rather than following fleeting trends that may feel dated in a few years, Studio Keiko’s work creates spaces that are fresh and functional, aesthetically alive, and will inspire for years to come.

​Keiko finds inspiration in everything from the arts to music, nature, fashion, and food. “I lived in Milan for a few years, worked under Piero Lissoni, earned a Masters Degree in Interior Design from Scuola Politecnica di Design. I also have a design degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles and an additional degree from Doshisha University in Kyoto Japan.” Before opening Studio Keiko, she spent ten years as the senior designer at Boffi Los Angeles. Within modern and contemporary design, Studio Keiko’s work fuses and borrows from the artistic pallets and influences of Japan, Italy, and Los Angeles, to deliver designs that are “clean, calm, beautiful, and fresh.”

Striking a Balance in Design Work

Studio Keiko’s work aims to find the “perfect balance of function and beauty.” To achieve this, the studio takes clients through a multi-step process aligning their goals and working toward a satisfying cumulative result.

1. Concept

After several meetings and consultations, Studio Keiko presents project ideas using the materials, color themes, and conceptional images based on the client’s lifestyle, visions, and personality. This is essentially a pitch meeting, an artistic conversation and feedback is gathered to shape the design direction.

2. Design Development

Once the interior design concept is approved, Studio Keiko develops space planning and furniture layouts for the entire interior project. At this stage, the conceptual art starts to become reality, turning the space into a living, breathing work of art.

Studio Keiko offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

Interior schematic design concept

Floor plan layout

Custom cabinetry and built-ins

Fixtures, finishes and material selections

Construction administration

Paint/wall treatments and window treatments

Furniture and home decor selection and placement

Video consultation per requests

Art Advisory Services

In addition to its interior design offerings, Studio Keiko provides an exclusive art advisory service to elevate each space further. Whether selecting contemporary art, curating collections, or commissioning custom pieces, Studio Keiko helps clients incorporate art that complements the overall design. This integration of art enriches the emotional and aesthetic resonance of a space, transforming it into a personalized, immersive environment.

Studio Keiko’s Unparalleled Designs

In Studio Keiko’s work, you can find a perfect balance between the macro, function and beauty, and the distinct influences of Keiko’s diverse background. It’s original, unique work that transforms your space into a blend of artistic design and distinct flourishes, enhancing your quality of life and happiness.

