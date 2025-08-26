Taylor Swift Announces Engagement to Travis Kelce on Women’s Equality Day! 

I can’t believe another random Tuesday at the end of summer has been saved and uplifted by a Taylor Swift news cycle, but here we are, in arguably the most anticipated Taylor Swift news cycle yet.

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce–after two years of dating and about 22 months of marriage and/or engagement rumors—announced their engagement! Swift now gets to go wherever Kelce goes forever and forever. They shared the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Adorkable! Unsurprisingly, Swift’s ring is a fucking whopper, and the engagement took place in a lush garden—worthy of an Enchanted music video—that also looks very similar to the garden used in her Lover promos from 2019. I did not count the flowers in the first picture, but trust that some Swifties probably did—just in case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Speaking of how insane Swifties are, after swiping through the photos, I started wondering why she chose today, Tuesday, August 26, 2025, to announce her engagement. Swift is so obsessed with Easter eggs that I have to assume there’s a reason behind this. I immediately added up today’s date, 8+2+6—but that only equals 16, a number that means nothing to Swift (as far as we know). I took note of the firecracker emoji (🧨) she used in the caption, which is not an emoji she commonly uses. Is that a hint that they actually got engaged on July 4, or that their wedding will be on New Year’s Eve?! Or is it just a cheeky nod to her song New Year’s Day, a gorgeous ballad about finding the one you want to be with no matter what??

I didn’t feel satisfied with any of these possibilities. But then I remembered that today is Women’s Equality Day, the anniversary of the day the U.S. adopted the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Bingo! The amendment, which officially gave women the right to vote, was adopted in 1920, making today the 105th anniversary. And Kelce’s birthday is October 5. What is this an Easter egg for? We don’t always know, but this is the theory I’m sticking with, and I won’t be taking further questions at this time.

You can laugh and roll your eyes, but Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3, National Plaid Day —and she spent the last year wearing plaid ensembles out to dinner and on the red carpet. 10+3 is also 13, Swift’s infamous favorite number. And this is just two examples of the probably three million Easter eggs Swift has dropped since the start of her career nearly two decades ago. It’s an exhausting way to live—but I wouldn’t want to live any other way.

Of course, Swift loves Easter eggs in her professional life, but this is her personal life. So maybe she announced it today for no other reason than it just happened. Regardless, as a Swiftie since 2006, I am over the moon for my girl. And really love that she definitely used her engagement to shine a light on and help celebrate a woman’s right to vote<3