Violet Affleck Had to Explain How Billionaires Created the Climate Crisis to Her Mom

If you are an adult with living parents, odds are you’re in a constant state of explaining things to them. Popular questions include: How to turn the TV on, why you haven’t procreated yet, or what the hell happened to make the world such a hellscape. According to her latest term paper, Violet Affleck, the Marxist eldest child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, is no stranger to that very important work.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Affleck, who just finished her freshman year at Yale University, had one of her academic research papers published by the university’s Global Health Review. Entitled A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles, the paper sees the 19-year-old candidly reflecting on her experience of living through the Los Angeles wildfires that ravaged the Pacific Palisades in January. How candid? Well, it begins: “I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room.” Let’s read on, shall we?

Per Affleck, the arguments with her mother stemmed from frustration over her lack of understanding of what contributed to the fires’ cause and the climate crisis writ large. In short: millionaires and billionaires’ misuse of the planet. Garner, Affleck wrote, was “shell-shocked” and “astonished at the scale of destruction in the neighborhood where she raised myself and my siblings.” Meanwhile, Affleck was “surprised at her surprise.”

“As a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when,” Affleck explained, noting that it wasn’t just Garner who seemed to be vexed by the fires and her daughter’s argument. Insert shock here. This is Los Angeles, after all.