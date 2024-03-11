2024 Oscars Red Carpet: Colman Domingo! (And Others)

When I think of the 2024 awards show season, only one name comes to mind: Colman Domingo. I have not been so excited about seeing someone on a red carpet since…I don’t even know when. From his royal-blue-lined gold jacket at the Critics Choice Awards to his high-waisted tuxedo slacks at the BAFTAs to his stunning light pink suit (and I hate light pink!) at the SAG Awards, I’ve spent the last three months feeling consistently blown away by this man’s red-carpet wardrobe. I actually feel embarrassed for every other celeb this awards show season because, even if they technically looked good, next to Colman Domingo, they all looked like silly little children playing a dress-up game.

And Domingo looked fucking phenomenal again Sunday night, walking the Oscars red carpet wearing the sleekest black suit (by Louis Vuitton) I’ve ever seen in my life, gold-tipped cowboy boots, and a bejeweled bow tie. Everyone else looked fine.

Actually, everyone else looked like they were heading to an Under-the-Sea-themed high school dance. The red carpet had lots of King-Triton-esque silhouettes, some fish scale dresses, a handful of mermaid gowns, Ursula bodices, and just a lot of stuff that looked like it was designed from an Atlantica mood board. I didn’t hate it! But if Colman Domingo isn’t wearing it, I’m no longer interested.

Without further ado, here’s Colman Domingo on the Oscars Red Carpet! As well as everyone else.