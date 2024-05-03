After Mauricio Umansky Moves Out, Kyle Richards Makes a Name Change

Well, it’s looking like Bravo’s most beloved couple (for a time, at least) really might be no longer.

On Thursday, Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards finally removed her married name from her Instagram bio nearly one year after she announced her separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky. It’s true. What once read “Kyle Richards Umansky” is now just…”Kyle Richards.”

Frankly, the deletion feels like a long time coming given the reality star couple has made content of their marriage woes since the news of their separation broke. On Housewives, Richards revealed that something had occurred in the marriage that she “wasn’t able to recover from” and whatever it was prompted her to lose “her trust.” On this season of Housewives, Richards and Umansky even filmed a scene in which they attempted to explain their separation to their four daughters. On Umansky’s Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills, which chronicles his real estate firm, The Agency, he wasn’t exactly tight-lipped either.

The name change arrives just days after Us Weekly broke the news that Umansky had moved into a luxury condo in West Hollywood.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” a source told the magazine. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.” The source also noted that Umansky “will visit their primary residence often” only when Richards is out of town.

There’s also the Morgan Wade of it all. Since 2022, Richards and Wade have starred opposite each other on RHOBH, in an ultra-horny music video, and have been regularly spotted doing all kinds of things, like making a doc together and picking each other up from the airport. This season, their friendship faced even more speculation and culminated with Richards’ refusal to offer a conclusive response as to whether her feelings for Wade are perhaps more than platonic.

According to Us Weekly, filing for divorce is “not an option” Richards and Umansky are currently considering as it’s “too messy financially as Kyle has a huge stake in The Agency.”

That may be true! But clearly, these two are going through all the divorce motions…