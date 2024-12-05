Azealia Banks Continues Twitter Fight With Matty Healy With 314-Word Tweet 

Good morning. Azealia Banks and The 1975’s Matty Healy got into a big Twitter fight which ended in Healy deleting his Twitter on Wednesday. Regardless, as of 7 a.m. this morning, Banks was still going. But, in the immortal words of Hilary Duff, let’s go back, back to the beginning.
There’s a lot, so strap in.
It started on Monday, when Banks quote-tweeted a clip of Charli XCX’s 2014 music video for “Break the Rules,” and wrote: “Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh.” Don’t know why we had to get the “weho gays” involved, but can someone gently remind Banks that that video came out a decade ago?
Healy quickly responded: “Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”
He then followed up his own tweet to defend his fiancé, Gabbriette Bechtel, who had not been mentioned: “And on that point if I see one little shit bag twitter barista say ONE thing about my Gabi, EVER, I will use my mental illness to full affect and I will dox and fuck you up. I’m so over pretending to have different standards online cos it’s ’not real’. Well, a fuckin slap is.” He shouldn’t have said this (or anything), but I do kind of love “I will use my mental illness to full affect.”
Initially, Banks merely responded, “That wasn’t a read. I’ve known Charli since she was 16 and always thought she was absolutely gorgeous, but there’s a stark contrast between this and this.” The “this and this” being Charli’s 2014 Sucker album cover alongside a photo of her from this year.
But then Banks started going in on Healy in a since-deleted tweet: “you are very easy to set up. A bad bag, a bad pill. It only costs $200 and an ounce of weed to do you.” Next, she tweeted that Bechtel looks “like Frankenstein to me” and that, together, they both look like they share needles. Yikes.
Healy then got angry. “I know you think your life is some episode of the library is open but I am not the one,” he wrote. “Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do I’ll fucking slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some bitch calls a wig has ever flown.” Double yikes! We don’t slap people and we definitely don’t slap people at awards shows.
Healy quickly apologized, saying his tweet was insane and writing, “You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive.” But Banks tweeted “fuck your mates,” and referenced Healy’s past controversial comments about Ice Spice, writing, “now you’re threatening to slap me and think a small apology will suffice.” She then threatened to sue and Healy responded, “Nah fr I was just trying to match your vibe im scared now im sorry bro, i was just sticking up for my mates. Im not tough lol.” He then suggested they “actually sort this out on the remix.”
In response to this, Banks told him to take better care of his teeth — which she called “white castle onion burgers” — writing, in part, “Your gums look inflamed like early signs of gingivitis.”
Then Healy signed off: “Guys I don’t have the right kind of intelligence / emotional maturity etc for social media I literally just end up saying stuff that immediately regret etc. I’m actually just gonna stick to music cos I’m good at that. Having manic episodes on twitter at 35 is kinda pathetic.” His account is currently deleted.
However, I’m not sure if Banks noticed (or cared) because early this morning, she posted what appears to be her final thoughts on everything. The 314-word tweet is worth a full read and, I won’t lie, “THEM TEETH ARE TOO BROWN AND YOUVE DONE TOO MANY DRUGS FOR YOUR MUSIC TO BE SO TRASH” made me spit out my coffee.
Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Healy posted on the 1975’s official Reddit page. “What a bad day, I really let myself down. I have worked so hard to move past these impulsive self destructive and honestly quite volatile outbursts I have,” he wrote, adding that he’s “embarrassed” and “sad” and wants “this 1975 world to be dreamy and wonderful again.”
Health and healing to everyone involved, especially Charli and Gabriette, who I hope have no idea that any of this even happened.
