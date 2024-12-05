Azealia Banks Continues Twitter Fight With Matty Healy With 314-Word Tweet 

Good morning. Azealia Banks and The 1975’s Matty Healy got into a big Twitter fight which ended in Healy deleting his Twitter on Wednesday. Regardless, as of 7 a.m. this morning, Banks was still going. But, in the immortal words of Hilary Duff, let’s go back, back to the beginning.

There’s a lot, so strap in.

It started on Monday, when Banks quote-tweeted a clip of Charli XCX’s 2014 music video for “Break the Rules,” and wrote: “Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh.” Don’t know why we had to get the “weho gays” involved, but can someone gently remind Banks that that video came out a decade ago?

Healy quickly responded: “Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”

He then followed up his own tweet to defend his fiancé, Gabbriette Bechtel, who had not been mentioned: “And on that point if I see one little shit bag twitter barista say ONE thing about my Gabi, EVER, I will use my mental illness to full affect and I will dox and fuck you up. I’m so over pretending to have different standards online cos it’s ’not real’. Well, a fuckin slap is.” He shouldn’t have said this (or anything), but I do kind of love “I will use my mental illness to full affect.”