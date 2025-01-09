Cher Calls Jimmy Kimmel’s Questions ‘Stupid’

Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to pissing people off and this week, he upset the “goddess of pop.”

On Wednesday, Cher stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the second part of her autobiography, Cher: The Memoir, the Goddess of Pop. But their sit-down went a little sour when Kimmel asked about whether or not she was actually finished with the book. Part I hit shelves in November , and Part II is expected in November 2025.

“The second part of your book, have you finished that yet?” Kimmel asked. Initially, Cher took it in stride and answered that she “hadn’t even started it.” Whether she’s simply joking or being completely serious, well, I honestly can’t tell.

“Is that true?” Kimmel prodded. In response, Cher hit him with a look that seemed to say, “Your line of inquiry better end here.” Only, it didn’t.

“So it’s not coming out in November,” he continued. “Yes, it is,” she said, attempting to explain that she was “tardy” on Part I but ultimately, it still made its publishing deadline. Kimmel, however, poked further: “We’ll see.” He also offered to help her finish, to which she responded with a firm, “No.” Frankly, the entire bit went on a beat too long.

Unfortunately, Kimmel then moved on to a different (but equally unamusing) bit, and just asked Cher a bunch of random questions, like if she ever went to Costco or if she’s ever played a video game.

“If you could turn back time,” he then said. But before Kimmel could finish, Cher cut him off. “This is so dumb.” Agreed!

It’s been a weird week for Kimmel. On Monday, Selena Gomez appeared on the show and was gifted a bizarre (not to mention completely inappropriate) present in honor of her engagement to Benny Blanco.

“It’s not a traditional gift and it’s not necessarily a practical gift, but I think you and Benny are really going to enjoy it,” Kimmel said before putting something called a “Daddy Saddle” on the desk. “You can ride around on Benny in a very wholesome way,” he added as Gomez covered her face.

What the hell is this? 1987? Have we seriously devolved to a time where late night hosts once again have carte blanche when it comes to making female guests feel as uncomfortable as possible? Aren’t things bad enough as is??? Sigh.