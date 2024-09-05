If You Can Even Believe, It Sucks to Raise a Family in a State That Bans Abortion
A new study found a correlation between more abortion restrictions and less access to paid family leave, health care, and food and child care assistance. These states are essentially sending families back to the 1800s.Photo: Getty Images AbortionPolitics Abortion
In the immediate aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, anti-abortion activists rushed to challenge the narrative-slash-universally-known-truth that their politics abandons families and children (once they’re born). They showed up to abortion rights protests waving signs that pledged to adopt forced babies (ew), and, as a PR boost for their universally despised movement, they even put out a few pieces urging anti-abortion politicians to support policies like family leave and child care. Now, more than two years later, we have proof that their “pro-life” movement isn’t just anti-abortion, anti-bodily autonomy, anti-reproductive rights, and anti-choice, they’re anti-family. Please try to contain your shock.
On Wednesday, Northwestern Medicine researchers published a new study in the American Journal of Public Health which found that states with more abortion restrictions offered substantially less access to paid family leave, health care, food and child care assistance, and other family-supportive policies. “States with the most severe abortion restrictions have the least public infrastructure to support families,” Dr. Nigel Madden, a maternal-fetal medicine physician who led the study, told NBC on Wednesday.