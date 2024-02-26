Independent Spirit Awards Blue Carpet 2024: Celebs Kick Back at the ‘Bisexual Oscars’

It was a trifecta of award shows this weekend with the SAG Awards, the Producer Guild Awards, and the Independent Spirit Awards, the latter being the more fun, more laidback cousin of the Oscars. Or, as host Aidy Bryant called them in her opening monologue, the “bisexual Oscars.” She also joked that, since it’s the 39th annual Indie Spirits, she hopes “you froze your eggs, Spirit Awards.” We love a good reproductive rights joke.

The Spirit Awards celebrate independent films and filmmakers working with a shoestring budget. Bryant joked that the ceremony is “the only place in America where $29 million is like no money!” But since they’re not nearly as formal or as fancy as the Oscars (and everyone’s poor from using all their millions to make their films), the red carpet style tends to be a little funkier than other red carpets. Unless you’re Emma Roberts, who seemingly asked her stylist to get her the simplest, most basic dress in existence. But (almost) everyone else took some risks. Let’s take a look.