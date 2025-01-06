Is Zendaya Engaged???

Last night, the 82nd annual Golden Globes was full of debuts: a not entirely incompetent host in Nikki Glaser, Demi Moore sans Pilaf, Andrew Garfield‘s reading glasses, Emma Stone‘s pixie cut, and a parade of powerful new nominees in Mikey Madison, Pamela Anderson, and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Oh, and Zendaya debuted a tennis ball-sized diamond on her left ring finger. That’s right: The actor showed up on the carpet to represent Challengers and Dune: Part Two with a little more bling than usual. According to Deux Moi, the ring is Jessica McCormack’s 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button-Back ring. The thing is so expensive, its price isn’t even listed on the site.

Celebrities are loaned big, fancy diamonds to wear for these award shows all the time, and it’s perfectly likely that Zendaya could’ve just given that sucker back at the end of the night. However, the terminally online also spotted another something new on Zendaya that just might indicate that a something borrowed and something blue are in her near future.

Along with the ring on her finger, a tiny “t” tattoo was visible on Zendaya’s ribcage. (We’re assuming that’s “t” as in Tom Holland, not Troy Bolton.) The internet reacted as expected.

“we were expecting kylie pregnancy but we got zendaya engagement instead???!??!!!!” tweeted one user. “streets saying zendaya is engaged! my tomdaya heart!!” wrote another.

Listen, I don’t know anything. Obviously. But I will recall this quote from an interview Zendaya gave to Allure in 2020: “I love tattoos. But I don’t want any.” Whoever’s behind the ink must be pretty important to make an exception. That, coupled with that ring on that finger, and Holland’s recent quote in Men’s Health do seem worthy of further speculation.

(In case you missed the latter, Holland told the magazine that he would not be bummed about the prospect of retiring from acting: “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”)