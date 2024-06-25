Jezebel’s June/July Book Club Pick: ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’

As summer begins in earnest, I am particularly excited to announce our June/July book club pick: Margo’s Got Money Troubles, by Rufi Thorpe.

The novel itself is a bit deeper than the title and the cover art—which are giving beach read in the best way—might suggest. I haven’t yet finished this one, I admit, but it’s gotten great reviews (including from Maris Kreizman and Nick Hornby) and its premise is intriguing, to say the least: A college student gets pregnant while having an affair with her English professor, decides to keep the baby, makes an OnlyFans to support herself, and moves in with her former-pro-wrestler-current-opiate-addict dad. All this, but it’s not bleak or moralizing; it’s funny and smart, the perfect book club read for summer!

We launched the Jezebel book club in February, in order to create a place where we can discuss books with some of the most clever, astute readers out there: Jezebel readers. Access to our book club meetings on Zoom, our private Discord discussions, and eligibility for drawings to win a copy of each month’s book are available exclusively for subscribers. If you haven’t yet subscribed, you can do so here for the low price of $8 a month, or $80/year! (Other subscriber perks include a weekly, curated list of recommendations from Jezebel contributors, a subscriber-only newsletter, and the coveted Jezebel tote bag.)

In July, we’re trying something new for our monthly meeting, and hosting two discussion gatherings: Saturday, July 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET and Monday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Zoom link will go out to subscribers as we get closer to those dates.

In the meantime, if you want to be eligible to win a copy of Margo for our upcoming meeting, subscribe today, then email the name you’ve registered with, along with your mailing address, to [email protected] by Wednesday, June 26.

For those of you who are already subscribed, I can’t wait to talk books with you soon!