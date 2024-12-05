Not Jennifer Coolidge Confusing Natasha Lyonne With Hillary Duff…
"Jennifer Coolidge saw me at the Chateau Marmont and I had straight hair, and she thought I was Hilary Duff,” Lyonne recalled on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.Photos: Getty Images CelebritiesEntertainment
It’s pretty routine for us common folk to confuse celebrities with their peers. For instance, if you’re Amy Adams, you’re probably often mistaken with a different Hollywood redhead like Jessica Chastain or Julianne Moore. But if you’re Natasha Lyonne running into your former co-star, Jennifer Coolidge…apparently, you’re just mistaken for a former Disney kid.
This week, Lyonne appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast and shared an amusing anecdote about running into Coolidge at the Chateau Marmont sometime after they starred in American Pie together. As the story goes, at the time, Lyonne had stepped away from the spotlight to focus on writing, and Coolidge greeted her as a different former co-star.