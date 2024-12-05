Not Jennifer Coolidge Confusing Natasha Lyonne With Hillary Duff…

It’s pretty routine for us common folk to confuse celebrities with their peers. For instance, if you’re Amy Adams, you’re probably often mistaken with a different Hollywood redhead like Jessica Chastain or Julianne Moore. But if you’re Natasha Lyonne running into your former co-star, Jennifer Coolidge…apparently, you’re just mistaken for a former Disney kid.

This week, Lyonne appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast and shared an amusing anecdote about running into Coolidge at the Chateau Marmont sometime after they starred in American Pie together. As the story goes, at the time, Lyonne had stepped away from the spotlight to focus on writing, and Coolidge greeted her as a different former co-star.

“Jennifer Coolidge saw me at the Chateau Marmont and I had straight hair, and she thought I was Hilary Duff,” Lyonne told Horowitz. “I was so confused.” Mistaking one former co-star for another? Fair enough. But confusing two that bear absolutely no resemblance to each other (Megan Bloomfield and Lizzie Maguire!)? Distinctly Coolidge-core. Lyonne, however, wondered if the mistake was a sign that perhaps she’d “lost her edge.” “I was like, maybe I’ve become too well. You know what I mean?” Lyonne theorized. Apparently, she and Coolidge spoke for a few seconds before Coolidge realized her mistake, saying: “Oh, I thought you were Hilary Duff.” Then, according to Lyonne, she confirmed she wasn’t, and “it was over.” “Hilary seems like a lovely person, and sometimes I’ll look at pictures of her and be like, ‘I think maybe this is a good thing, I think they mean this kindly,'” Lyonne added. “But yeah, I would rather be mistaken for, like, Keith Richards or something.” Honestly? I get it. Without my glasses on I regularly confuse my own reflection with Angelina Jolie. And after a few cocktails under dimmed lighting? I’m definitely not recognizing my former colleagues let alone my current ones. More from Jezebel Of All People, I Can't Believe Justin Baldoni Will Get to Read Taylor Swift's Texts

Ohio GOP Ignores Voters, Introduces Bill to Ban Abortion, Criminalize Abortion Seekers

Everything Jezebel Loved (and Really Didn't Love) at Tribeca 2025