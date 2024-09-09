Selena Gomez Opened Up About Her Alternative Plans for Motherhood

On Monday, Vanity Fair unveiled Selena Gomez as its September cover star. The story features more than one candid confession from the singer, actor, and billionaire cosmetics founder—from the current status of her relationship with Benny Blanco (“I’ve never been loved this way”) to her past struggles with her mental health (“I’m ready for it all—it’s just now I’m properly medicated”). But no revelation was as surprising—or heartbreaking—as Gomez revealing what she’s learned about her fertility.

“I haven’t ever said this but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2017, told the publication. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”