Selena Gomez Opened Up About Her Alternative Plans for Motherhood

“I haven’t ever said this but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," Gomez told Vanity Fair. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy."

By Audra Heinrichs  |  September 9, 2024 | 4:30pm
Photo: Getty Images
On Monday, Vanity Fair unveiled Selena Gomez as its September cover star. The story features more than one candid confession from the singer, actor, and billionaire cosmetics founder—from the current status of her relationship with Benny Blanco (“I’ve never been loved this way”) to her past struggles with her mental health (“I’m ready for it all—it’s just now I’m properly medicated”). But no revelation was as surprising—or heartbreaking—as Gomez revealing what she’s learned about her fertility.

“I haven’t ever said this but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2017, told the publication. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Unsurprisingly, the news came as a shock to Gomez. Fortunately, she said she’s since come to terms with it—due largely in part to the number of alternative options she has to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” Gomez said. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms,” she added. “I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Gomez, who recalled being single for five years prior to meeting Blanco, said that she’s also had an unwavering plan to have children by the age of 35—with or without a partner and potentially, via adoption. The latter choice, she said, was inspired by her mother, Mandy Teefy, who was adopted.

“I probably wouldn’t be here,” Gomez mused if Teefy had never been found a home. “I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out.”

All in all, it’s a rare poignant interview by celebrity standards—one that will likely provide comfort to those struggling with similar issues.

 
