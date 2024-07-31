Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney Shade MyKayla Skinner After Olympic Win

MyKayla Skinner has kind of always been someone to fuck around, but after the women’s gymnastics team triumphed in the team final, she finally, as the kids would say, found out.

On Tuesday, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Suni Lee won gold, making it Team USA’s third team gold in the last four Olympics. Biles, who’s called this Olympics the “redemption tour,” and also jokingly told Aly Raisman in a post-competition press conference that their team name is F.A.A.F.O (Fuck Around and Find Out), celebrated the victory on Instagram. She posted a photo of the team holding up an American flag with the caption, “lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸,” which is a caption I have to assume she’s been sitting on for the past month.

Then McKayla Maroney, who won a team gold at the 2012 Olympics in London and then made the infamous “not impressed” face when she only won silver in the vault finals, hilariously added to the dig. “She f’d around n found out [for real],” she commented on Biles’ Instagram. “Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.” When I tell you I squealed when I read that comment. But let me back up.

In June, Skinner uploaded a YouTube video shitting on Team USA gymnastics, for no apparent reason. “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” she said in the since-deleted video, which, of course, is still circulating on Twitter. “Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.” She also named SafeSport, an independent organization established in 2017 to help protect athletes from abuse, as the reason that coaches can no longer “get on” athletes since they now “have to be really careful what they say.”

A few days after that, Biles wrote on Threads, “not everyone needs a mic and a platform.” Biles and the rest of Team USA then seemed to all unfollow her.

Skinner eventually apologized: “It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work. I take full responsibility for what I said and I deeply apologize,” adding that she has not fully “dealt with the emotional and verbal abuse I endured under Marta [Károlyi].” Which is fine but, if it wasn’t your intention to offend or disrespect any of the Team USA athletes, then who were you trying to offend or disrespect? Every other American gymnast who’s not at the Olympics?? But let me back up again.

Skinner was an alternate at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and then won silver in the vault finals at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, but only after Biles had to pull out due to her mental health. She’s never been part of the core Olympic gymnastics team to compete in the main team final, which is an important and ironic fact, since she criticized the current team.

With Tuesday’s win, Biles is now the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time—and she still has the chance to win more medals in the all-around and event finals. Skinner seemed to try and make nice on Tuesday by posting a photo of the team to her Instagram story with three red hearts. Redemption tour indeed.