Supreme Court to Weigh Whether States Can ‘Defund’ Planned Parenthood

As we approach a new year, we’re still trapped in an inescapable time loop: Conservatives remain trying to defund Planned Parenthood!

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court announced it will take up a case centered around whether South Carolina can withhold Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood—even for the range of non-abortion services it provides. Recall that laws already (stupidly) prohibit federal funding from covering abortion services. Still, that isn’t and has never been enough for anti-abortion activists.

The case is called Kerr v. Planned Parenthood and stems from a 2018 executive order from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R). He told the state’s Department of Health and Human Services to deem abortion facilities “unqualified” to provide family planning services under Medicaid. Then, Planned Parenthood and one of its patients, Julie Edwards, sued the state, arguing that cutting off its funding violated a part of the Medicaid Act that allows beneficiaries to choose their provider.