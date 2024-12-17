The Best (New) Books I Read in 2024

It was recently announced that Sarah Jessica Parker will be joining the jury for the 2025 Booker Prize, a preeminent award for literary fiction published in the U.K. and Ireland. Huh, you might say, she’s neither a literary fiction writer nor is she British—and you’d be right! But that’s not what’s stuck in my craw. In reading about the announcement, I learned that jury members have to read roughly 150 novels over seven months. Assuming those are our longest months, that’s going to require three-quarters of a book a day.

To be fair, a lot of eligible novels are delightfully short; this year’s winner, Orbital, by Samantha Harvey—which I was enthusiastically emoting over a few weeks before the Booker announcement—is only 144 pages. But Ducks, Newburyport, by Lucy Ellman, which was on the 2019 shortlist, is over one thousand.

All that is to say, reading 150 books in slightly over half a year is a huge task, even if you’re rich enough to contract out all your housework, childcare, personal admin, and pesky tasks like “eating enough to stay alive.” At least, that’s my excuse for reading only about 50 books this year. I still had to work and cook and take care of loved ones. You probably did too—and that work (however much you may value it) won’t stop. So because reading is also, sometimes, my job, please borrow from the fruits of my labor and let me help you wade through the never-ending answers to “What should I read next?” with my favorite new books of 2024.

How to Leave the House, Nathan Newman

Natwest lives in a provincial English town, and after years of toiling away there following high school, he’s finally heading to college tomorrow at the age of 23. But first, he needs to get the package that the postal service allegedly tried to deliver early this morning. As far as narrative devices for getting an idiosyncratic narrator into their idiosyncratic environs, the package is a good one, and its contents are deeply relevant to a young queer man who feels like his life is finally about to start. Natwest is clearly based on Newman in some ways, which makes the novel’s biting Gen Z commentary feel that much more incisive (or maybe it just made me, an admitted millennial, feel less bad about finding it so funny).