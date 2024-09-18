Bring on the JoJossaince

On Tuesday, JoJo Levesque‘s memoir, Over The Influence, hit shelves and many of its revelations immediately made headlines. In the book, the singer-songwriter spills on everything you could want from a celebrity memoir—from being relegated to artistic purgatory thanks to disputes with her record label to meeting Britney Spears to PR relationships. Levesque also was kind enough to include a little industry gossip, like what peers she’s bonded with over the years—namely, Selena Gomez.

Levesque writes that she was introduced to the Only Murders In the Building star through their mutual friend, Francisca Raisa (aka the woman who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017), and described Gomez as “a breath of fresh air to be around someone who had started in this industry at such a young age, just like me, and was still so down to earth and open.” Then, she gets a bit more honest.

“I can’t lie; I felt the occasional twinge of pain or jealousy at the outward differences in our lives and careers, but then I’d quickly reel myself back in: the level of fame she had was overwhelming to me. She couldn’t go anywhere without security flanking her and fans mobbing her at every corner,” Levesque reflects. “It just seemed like there was no sense of freedom for her to explore the world and be wherever and whoever she wanted to be. I imagined that must be suffocating.”

Levesque also recalls a particular Galentine’s Day celebration in which Gomez invited her to a certain pop star’s house…you know where I’m going with this. There’s really only one pop star that would throw a party in the name of a corny, Leslie Knope-inspired spinoff holiday: Taylor Swift. Levesque remembers Donald Trump‘s nemesis being “sweet and complimentary” of her work (hello, we’re talking about the woman who gave us “Leave (Get Out)” after all) and was empathetic about Levesque’s label woes. Even still Levesque recalled feeling self-conscious.

“I appreciated Taylor’s kind words, but I thought I could see in the eyes of everyone else at the party that they felt bad for me,” she writes in the book. “Maybe they thought I was never going to get out of this limbo. Or that it was too late for me even if I did. Maybe they could tell I didn’t have the money or the parents who could help dig me out of any holes I might find myself in. Maybe they saw the imposter in my eyes. Then again, perhaps that was all my own projection.” OK, is it just me or is this anecdote kind of giving, “Girl, so confusing?”

Anyway. Clearly, Levesque still has so much more to say even after more than a decade in the industry—enough to…oh, I don’t know…release a new record? No rush, though!