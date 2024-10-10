I Can’t Believe Trump Went on a Misogynistic Rant About Kamala Harris and Alex Cooper

On Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy and, among other things, they talked about Donald Trump’s noted misogyny—even though the former president has been campaigning on the promise of being women’s great “protector.” In an apparent bid to prove Harris’ points, on Wednesday night, Trump went on something of a rant about both women, musing over who is “dumber,” before ultimately landing on Cooper.

“I think the other one asking the question[s] is dumber than Kamala. She’s a dummy,” Trump said, while conspicuously mispronouncing Harris’ name—Republicans’ latest go-to, racist microaggression. “I’ve watched her over the years. That is one dumb—that is one dumb woman. Sorry, I’m sorry women, she’s a dummy.” At least he said “sorry,” I guess! As for his admission that he’s “watched [Cooper] over the years,” I am noting that he is a self-avowed member of the Daddy Gang.

Something about Harris’ stop on the most popular podcast in the nation among Gen Z and millennial women clearly peeved Trump enough to dedicate a few spare moments of yet another incoherent campaign rally to attacking them. But it’s not exactly surprising he’s aware of CHD—Trump is famously, terminally online, and Cooper faced a shocking amount of backlash for having Harris on as a guest, even though she invited Trump to come on, too, and he declined.