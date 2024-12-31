Kate Beckinsale Shares Several Stories of On-Set Harassment in Solidarity With Blake Lively
"What [Lively's lawsuit] has highlighted is this machine that goes into effect when a woman complains about something legitimately offensive, upsetting, harmful, or whatever in this industry," Beckinsale said in a video on Instagram.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesEntertainment
In the days following Blake Lively’s bombshell lawsuit against her former co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, multiple female actors—from Abigail Breslin to Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars—have voiced support for Lively and gotten candid about their own experiences of sexism and harassment on film sets.
On Monday, Kate Beckinsale joined the chorus and detailed the myriad harassment she’s experienced. In a nearly five-minute-long video posted to Instagram, the actor began by clarifying that while she doesn’t know Lively, nor was she familiar with the goings-on during the production of It Ends With Us, the claims in Lively’s suit against Baldoni deeply resonated with her.
“I’ve never met either of them and I wasn’t on the set, so I can’t speak to any of that,” Beckinsale told followers. “But what I will say is, what it has highlighted is this machine that goes into effect when a woman complains about something legitimately offensive, upsetting, harmful, or whatever in this industry.”
“He’s obviously going through something, and I have full sympathy for that, but I’m also waiting, as was the crew, for six hours a day for him to learn his lines,” Beckinsale recalled. “It means I’m not getting to see my daughter in the evenings, ever, for the whole movie. The studio’s response was to give me a bike so I could ride around the studio lot while I was waiting. And then, of course, I was called a cunt and a bitch. At one point during a take, I was called ‘you stupid bitch.’”
Beckinsale also described other sets where she was “put on such a strict diet and exercise program” that she lost her periods, and that on one occasion, a group of people stood in front of her, scrutinized her appearance, and asked, “How do we make her attractive?”