Oh No, Whatever Will Kamala Harris Do Without the Endorsement of This Fucking Guy?

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

In absolutely devastating news for the Harris campaign, this week, Sen. Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) said he would not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris over her pledge to suspend the filibuster to pass federal abortion protections. Whatever will the fervent abortion champion do without the support of this sentient lump of coal and retiring, anti-abortion piece of shit?

Manchin had apparently been toying with the idea of endorsing Harris in an interview just two weeks ago, telling CNN: “I think she’s moving in the right direction. Things I’m hearing are sounding very good.” But he said even then that keeping the Senate filibuster was a key issue for him. The filibuster is, as President Barack Obama notably called it, a “Jim Crow relic” that requires non-budgetary bills to get 60 votes in the Senate rather than a simple majority.

The stupid rule has blocked progress on all kinds of popular issues—including protecting abortion—because sparsely populated, more conservative states like Wyoming and North Dakota have the same number of Senators as states with giant populations like California and New York. Meanwhile, the nearly 700,000 residents of Washington, D.C. have no representation in the body.

But Manchin thinks the roadblock is good, actually. So when Harris reiterated earlier this week that, like Joe Biden before her, she supports a filibuster carveout just to pass abortion protections, he threw a hissy fit.

“Shame on her,” Manchin said. “She knows the filibuster is the Holy Grail of democracy. It’s the only thing that keeps us talking and working together. If she gets rid of that, then this would be the House on steroids.” The filibuster also keeps abortion almost totally banned in 18 states.

It’s a pathetic hill for Manchin to die on, especially after Harris has already earned the endorsement of war criminal Dick Cheney.

Here’s hoping that, after November, we never have to hear from Manchin again.

Montana GOP Senate nominee Tim Sheehy , who’s in a close race with incumbent Sen. Jon Tester (D) chose to campaign with dog-murderer and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R). [Billings Gazette]

, who’s in a close race with incumbent Sen. (D) chose to campaign with dog-murderer and South Dakota Gov. (R). [Billings Gazette] GOP Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance tried to blame Harris for eggs costing $3.99 a dozen while standing in front of shelves showing a price tag of $2.99. [Independent]

tried to blame Harris for eggs costing $3.99 a dozen while standing in front of shelves showing a price tag of $2.99. [Independent] Speaking of the high cost of living, even Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Donald Trump ‘s proposed tariffs would just raise prices for consumers. [The Hill]

(R-Ky.) said ‘s proposed tariffs would just raise prices for consumers. [The Hill] Melania Trump said her philandering husband is “a family man” and that the worst part of a second Trump term would be some “strong tweets.” [ In a rare interview (only happening because she’s promoting her memoir),said her philandering husband is “a family man” and that the worst part of a second Trump term would be some “strong tweets.” [ New York

$100 commemorative coins and $600 coin necklaces , respectively. Earlier this campaign cycle, Trump was Donald and Melania are also hawkingand, respectively. Earlier this campaign cycle, Trump was selling NFTs, gold sneakers, and Bibles. [ New York

Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said he doesn’t plan to work for a future Trump administration. Awkward! [ Trump bootlicker Sen.(R-S.C.) said he doesn’t plan to work for a future Trump administration. Awkward! [ Twitter

Alex Jones‘ Infowars media platform so Jones can pay a defamation judgement to families whose relatives died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones has called the shooting a hoax. [ And finally, some good news: A bankruptcy judge approved auctions to liquidate‘ Infowars media platform so Jones can pay a defamation judgement to families whose relatives died in theshooting. Jones has called the shooting a hoax. [ Associated Press

This has been your weekly Barf Bag, thanks for reading!