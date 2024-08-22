On Tuesday, after months of separation rumors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s official split became the divorce papers heard round the world. J.Lo wrote in the filing that they officially separated on April 26, 2004, and a source told People that Ben didn’t give “her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage.” It’s sad! Alex Rodriguez, who J.Lo dated from 2017 to 2021, seemingly felt a way about it as well…

Hours after Bennifer’s divorce news broke, Rodriguez shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story from the con.cept, a “female-led creative house based in New York City,” according to their bio. The post was an emo-ass, Pinterest-worthy quote, credited to A-Rod himself: “You either go one way or the other. You might as well be the one deciding the direction.” OK!

According to People, Rodriguez’s social media activity had nothing to do with Bennifer, but I’m not sure which scenario is more cringe: Subtly supporting your ex on social media with your own quote about deciding your own destiny or posting your own quote on your Instagram story for no reason other than it’s something you once said.

Hoping for peace and healing for everyone!