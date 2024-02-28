Cyrus Family Drama Just Got a New Twist

The Cyrus family has been in the headlines a lot lately: Miley Cyrus won her first Grammys; Billy Ray Cyrus is sad he and Miley aren’t talking; Miley maybe snubbed her dad in her Grammys acceptance speech; Miley also maybe disrespected Noah Cyrus on a podcast; Tish Cyrus got married; Tish revealed how she met her husband; Tish maybe stole her husband from Noah—

All celeb gossip should be read with a grain of salt, and this story feels extra unseasoned, so know that I’m relaying it with a bucket of salt. According to a “source” who spoke to Us Weekly, Tish started talking to her now husband, Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell (54), while he was pursuing Tish’s daughter, Noah (24). First off, damn! Second, if really truly true, it does explain a couple of glaring plot holes in the Cyrus family saga as of late—namely why Noah has seemed angry with Miley and why she was absent from her mom’s August wedding.

According to Us Weekly’s source, Noah wasn’t invited to the wedding, which was held at Miley’s Malibu mansion. Miley also apparently had armed guards outside in case Noah, who lives in a condo nearby, tried to show up. At the time, fans speculated that Noah was simply taking Billy Ray’s side. On the day of the wedding, she posted an Instagram of herself wearing a Billy Ray t-shirt, and her 29-year-old brother, Braison, at a California Wal-Mart.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source said. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

On a recent episode of Call Her Daddy, Tish told host Alex Cooper that after filing for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022, she sent Purcell an Instagram DM. (And soon noticed that he’d sent her a “friendly” one in 2016 that she’d missed.) “So we go to lunch and make out for like three hours at a pub,” she told Cooper, adding that they exchanged “I love you”s the next day. “I cannot even tell you how amazing he is. I am living my best life, and he is yummy.”

It’s a lot! But I hope for the Cyrus family’s sake (especially Noah’s), it’s not true.