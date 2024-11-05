Election 2024: Jezebel Edition

The worst group project ever. Yall are actually so dumb.

— Bri ✨ (@storymodebae) November 6, 2024

10:45 a.m.: Do you feel like you need a tweet?

“Cancel out my husbands vote” bitch if you don’t poison that man — la chusma (@prollyhighaf) November 6, 2024

10:30 a.m.: Arizona Passes Abortion Amendment to End 15-Week Ban



10:30 a.m.: Herstory: For the 1st Time Ever, There Will Be 2 Black Women in the Senate

10:30 a.m.: Maryland Votes to Protect Abortion Rights



9:58 a.m.: Editor-in-Chief Lauren Tousignant asks what’s on our minds: How the fuck did it go this wrong again?!

5:38 a.m.: The Associated Press called the election for Trump. Hopefully you were sleeping soundly and not up checking your phone every 45 minutes.

12:30 a.m.: If you’re still reading this, go to BED! We won’t know anything until early morning at the absolute earliest. It’s time to rest our tired, anxious brains.

Tuesday, November 5

11:55 p.m.: Ted Cruz Extends His Reign of Terror for a 3rd Term

11:45 p.m.: Missouri Votes to Overturn Abortion Ban, But No Clinics Remain in the State

11:30 p.m.: Guy Who Called Women ‘Crazy’ for Caring About Abortion Wins Ohio Senate Race



11:00 p.m.: One More Win for Abortion Rights: Colorado Votes to Protect Procedure

10:55 p.m.: FYI, the Harris campaign manager sent a memo to staff and said they don’t expect to start seeing Wisconsin numbers until at least 3 a.m. EST…

NEW: Harris campaign manager sends email to all staff: “While we continue to see data trickle in from the Sun Belt states, we have known all along that our clearest path to 270 electoral votes lies through the Blue Wall states. And we feel good about what we’re seeing.” pic.twitter.com/N8PkBrgHtc — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 6, 2024

10:15 p.m.: New Yorkers Say ‘Yes’ to Abortion Rights

9:40 p.m.: Mark Robinson, the loser for governor in North Carolina, conceded the race and said he was “disappointed for you, because I wanted this so bad for you. I wanted this for the people of North Carolina, not for me.” Classic.

9:24 p.m.: Delaware elects Sarah McBride, who will be the first trans member in the House of Representatives!

Sarah McBride just became the first trans member of the House of Representatives, winning in Delaware! pic.twitter.com/2Gey1L1ddn — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 6, 2024



9:00 p.m.: Florida Abortion Rights Ballot Measure Fails After Months-Long Crusade by DeSantis

Amendment 4 narrowly failed to win 60% of the vote, meaning Florida’s devastating six-week abortion ban will stay in effect, whatever the presidential outcome.

8:30 p.m.: Looks Like North Carolina’s ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson Can Return to Posting on Porn Forums All Day

8:00 p.m.: Delaware elects Lisa Blunt Rochester to the Senate!

Lisa Blunt Rochester won election to the U.S. Senate from Delaware, becoming the state’s first Black and first woman to serve in the role. She is the fourth-ever Black woman to serve in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/hq5BGAkV4S — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 6, 2024

7:30 p.m.: Beep Beep! ‘Bankrupt’ Rudy Giuliani Drives to the Polls in Car He Was Ordered to Surrender



7:20 p.m.: Kamala won Vermont (obviously). Hooray! But the state’s Republican governor voted for Kamala, telling reporters that he “did some soul searching and thought about a lot of different things … and came to the conclusion that I had to put country over party … and vote for Kamala Harris.” Nice.



6:00 p.m.: Election night drinking game just dropped



5:00 p.m.: Behind-the-Scenes at Jezebel’s election HQ: We’re chasing Takis with Cheetos



4:30 p.m.: Foreign Bomb Threats to Polling Sites & a Greased-Up Man at the Capitol: It’s Election Day in the USA!

3:30 p.m.: The Shock Iowa Poll—Like the Election at Large—Is About Abortion

3:00 p.m: Funny because it’s true!

Nation’s Women Fantasize About Some Future Election That Isn’t Absolutely Pivotal To Their Well-Beinghttps://t.co/sO5jhmPWyF pic.twitter.com/6l4Po9vH4L — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 5, 2024

2:30 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Did Not Join Her Daughter-in-Law in Taylor Swift’s Suite

2:15 p.m.: Great point.

America has too much power. People in other countries shouldn’t know what the fuck Maricopa County is. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) November 5, 2024

2:00 p.m.: Trump Tells Reporter to ‘Just Stop Talking’ About Abortion

12:45 p.m.: Dear Conservative Women: You’ve Been Duped.

12:30 p.m.: Fun fact!

I know nobody cares but Trump wearing a MAGA hat into a polling location is a violation of Florida law — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) November 5, 2024

12:15 p.m.: Did you get a regular “I Voted” sticker or did you get a cool one?

12:15 p.m.: A helpful breakdown of the abortion rights ballot measures that 10 states will be voting on today.

There Are 10 Abortion Amendments on the Ballot This Fall. Here’s What They’d Actually Do.

12:00 p.m.: Apparently, there’s a word for how we’re all feeling, Zozobra. “What makes zozobra so difficult to address is that its source is intangible. It is a soul-sickness not caused by any personal failing, nor by any of the particular events that we can point to,” according to The Conversation. Sounds about right!

11:30 a.m.: Are you having a watch party tonight? Let us know in the comments—none of us can decide if this is a good or bad idea.

Godspeed to you if you’re going to a party (?) to watch tonight, but I had a party in 2016 to watch the results, and the vibe shift that happened was so sudden and horrific that I’ll quite simply never do that again in my life. — William Goodman (@goodmanw) November 5, 2024



11:00 a.m.: Enjoy this historical document:

10:00 a.m.: We’ve Endured 4 Election Cycles of Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’

7:00 a.m.: Election Day (Week?) Open Thread: I’m Dissociating! How About You?

6:00 a.m.: Behind-the-scenes at Jezebel HQ: An important consideration from Jezebel contributing editor Nora Biette-Timmons.



Monday, November 4

6:00 p.m.: Dear Conservative Women: You’ve Been Duped

5:00 p.m.: Friendly Reminder to Celebs: Send Your ‘Go Vote’ Tweets Before Polls Close!

4:30 p.m.:

HARRIS FAVORED TO WIN ELECTION: CRYSTAL BALL pic.twitter.com/MEsfswxZ39 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 4, 2024

4:00 p.m.: In Florida, Election Day Marks 6 Months Under State’s Abortion Ban

1:30 p.m.: Most Election Workers Are Women & Conspiracy Theories Are Endangering Their Lives

10:00 a.m.: